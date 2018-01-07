ELURU: Four engineering students were found dead in Bhogapuram tank in Pedavegi mandal of West Godavari district on Saturday evening, police said. The incident came to light only after the body of one of the four students was found floating in the tank by some villagers on Sunday morning.

The deceased students have been identified as Kota Sai, Gummi Shivshankar Parasuram, G Vijaya Shankar and K Harikrishna Raju.

According to the police, the four were students of B Tech (Mechanical Engineering), third year, at Ramachandra Engineering College located on the outskirts of Eluru city and had gone to the Bhogapuram tank on Saturday evening after the college. It is assumed that they drowned while swimming in the village tank.

The police have retrieved all the bodies from the tank and registered a case for further investigation. The family members of the victims have also been informed.