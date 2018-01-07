VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday evening relieved Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer A Surya Kumari of her duties after Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao and City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang submitted their preliminary investigation reports after thorough inquiries into allegations of tantrik pooja having been performed at the temple's sanctum sanctorum by three outsiders on December 26.

In the reports submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the fact-finding committee maintained that EO Surya Kumari failed to restrict the entry of unknown persons into the temple late on December 26. In an interaction with mediapersons, Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao said Endowments Commissioner YV Anuradha had been given additional charge as in-charge executive officer of the temple. Rao, however, asserted there was no scope of performing tantrik pooja at the temple and that Surya Kumari was removed from the post due to lapses in the temple's administration.

''Allowing unknown persons into the sanctum sanctorum of Kanaka Durga Temple late at night is intolerable. The Chief Minister has directed the fact finding committee to continue their inquiries until the facts are established. Through the preliminary investigation reports we have come to know that tantrik pooja could not have been performed at the temple," Manikyala Rao said. City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang revealed in his report that non-temple staff were found entering the sanctum sanctorum after the temple was closed for the day. "The investigation is still under progress," he told reporters.Sources close to the Chief Minister said he was infuriated at the former executive officer for failing to administer the temple efficiently.

Naidu had on Friday cautioned the members of the temple's trust board from letting their differences with Surya Kumari cloud their views on the tantrik pooja controversy. He is understood to have said that the bickering between the two parties was denting the image of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam. Stating that those who violated norms should not be spared, Naidu directed endowments officials to initiate necessary action against them. The officials were also warned against allowing a repeat of such incidents in the future.It is learnt that the entire episode was a result of the differences between the EO and the temple trust board.