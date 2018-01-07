KADAPA: Police on Saturday rescued a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the Housing Board Colony in Kadapa town on Friday evening. The kidnapper, who had beaten the boy black and blue, left him at an isolated place in Ramachandraiah Colony presuming that he was dead.

Swift action on the part of the police team led by sub-inspector Sk Hussain saved the boy’s life. He is currently recovering at RIMS Hospital in the city.

Y Devender Reddy was rescued a few hours after he was kidnapped from his house. His father Y Pavan Kumar Reddy runs an electrical shop in the Housing Board Colony. The boy, a UKG student of Little Flower School in the town, was last seen playing in his house before he went missing. His worried parents looked for him around the colony on realising that he was no longer in the house. They then contacted their relatives requesting them for help in looking for the six-year-old.

When their search failed to yield any result, the boy’s parents finally lodged a complaint with the Kadapa One Town Police. While they were in the station, they got a call informing them that the boy had been kidnapped and would not be returned unless a ransom of `5 lakh was paid. The kidnapper threatened to kill the boy if they did not pay up soon.

Sub-inspector Hussain and his team traced the cell phone from which the call was made and zeroed in on the place from where the ransom call was made. Around 1 am on Saturday, they picked up Vinodh Kumar — an employee at Pavan Kumar Reddy’s electrical shop — from near the industrial estate. Surprised at having found him there, the police took him into custody for questioning.

Vinodh confessed to have kidnapped the boy, but said he had beaten the boy to death on knowing that the parents had lodged a complaint with the police. He said he left the body at Ramachandraiah Colony. The police team rushed to the spot and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. They admitted him to RIMS Hospital on realising that he was still breathing.

Miracle boy on road to recovery

UKG student Y Devender Reddy is responding well to treatment and is on the road to recovery. His parents, who had lost all hope of seeing him alive, heaved a sigh of relief when doctors told them the boy would soon be okay. Cops have registered a case against the kidnapper who beat him with a stone repeatedly to kill him,