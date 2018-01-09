GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the four-day Aswamedha Gayatri Maha Yagnam was aimed at enhancing prosperity of the State and capital city - Amaravati, on the concluding day of the yagnam at NRI Medical College premises at Mangalagiri on Monday.The four-day yagnam was organised by Haridwar-based Akhila Viswagayatri Parivar from January 5 to 8. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government will start Surya Aradhana programme to stress the importance of tapping solar energy. He said the government is ready to allot land to set up Gayatri Parivar centre at Amaravati. He also exhorted the public to conserve nature for future generations.

The Chief Minister said the government started Eruvaka programme for the welfare of farmers. He said Jalasiri programme was aimed at protecting water resources for drinking and irrigation purposes.

As many as 501 homam pits were installed at Yagnasala and 200 purohits from various parts of the country performed special pujas and rituals. The Gayatri Parivar installed 11,000 kalasams and lighted 27,000 diyas.

Ministers P Pulla Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, Collector K Sasidhar, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao, Gayatri Parivar south India coordinator Aswani Subba Rao, Trust members Bojanapalli Prasad, Perla Venkateswara Rao, Sitaram Sarma and others participated.

