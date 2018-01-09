HYDERABAD: IN a shocking case of corporal punishment, two Class-VII students of an ST hostel in Zaheerabad were made to do a headstand for two hours and beaten up with a plastic pipe by their warden. The incident that happened on Sunday came to light a day later after a video clip of the incident went viral.

Taking cognisance of the petitions filed by child rights activists, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to the Sangareddy District Education Officer to submit a report on the issue by February 26. In the meantime, Sangareddy District Collector, Manickaraj Kannan, has issued directions for suspension of the warden.

The two students, Lakshman and Parshuram, are said to have frequently missed school and fight with each other. Irked by another fight they got into on Sunday, the warden punished them by making them do a handstand and beating them up each time either of them put their feet down.

“It is a cruel act and not a way to discipline young children. As it is they are from underprivileged background. By beating them up, they are not just scarring these two but the other 150 students who were present there,” said Achyuta Rao, president of Balala Hakula Sangham.