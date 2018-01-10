VIJAYAWADA: The leaders of Communist Party of India (CPI) here on Tuesday demanded that the Centre scrap the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, contending that it would violate the rights of depositors.

At a press meet, CPI national secretary Shamim Faizi said that there was a need for all political parties to strongly oppose the bill in Parliament. “Instead of helping the banks in recovering money lent to debtors, the Union government is planning to use depositors money to support the banks. This is a dangerous proposal. The FRDI Bill will also result in privatisation of public banks. Hence, we are strongly opposing it,” he said.

The party at its national council meeting also condemned the case registered against the journalist from The Tribune for exposing the Aadhar data breach.

They also passed resolutions condemning the Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The party expressed solidarity with the ongoing transport strike in Tamil Nadu. “We will announce our party’s plan of action with respect to other issues in the national meeting scheduled to be held in Kollam from April 29,” Faizi added. CPI national leader D Raja accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of implementing RSS agenda.