VIJAYAWADA: The decision of the government to upgrade the infrastructure in all the teaching hospitals across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 167.70 crore to secure National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) is seen as a positive sign, however, the same is being opposed by the NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) staff as it is being asked to bear the expenditure from its funds. Though officials of the NTRUHS maintain that they are yet to receive orders from the government in this regard, they fear that the move would hamper the development of the health university.

The government with an intention to get the NABH embarked on upgrading infrastructure facilities, modernisation of operation theatres, renovation of buildings, improvement of sanitation in teaching hospitals to meet the requirements of the accreditation board.

After deciding to upgrade facilities in government teaching hospitals, including RIMS in Srikakulam, Kadapa and Ongole, King George Hospital, Victoria Hospital, Government Mental Care Hospital and Government Chest Hospital (Visakhapatnam) and government general hospitals in Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore, Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) and Government Maternity Hospital in Tirupati, the government issued orders accordingly mentioning that the expenditure will be borne from the NTR Health University funds.

NTRUHS employees’ association president G Vasu said they are opposing the decision as it will have an adverse impact on the development of the university and threatened to launch an agitation against diverting the funds of the health university for other purposes.

Stating that the university with around Rs 400 crore reserve fund at its disposal will have to share the money (42 per cent) with Telangana state as the NTRUHS is listed under Schedule IX, the employees asked how can the government take such a decision instructing the university to spend its funds for development of teaching hospitals. The employees also argue that the health university is not obliged to spend funds on teaching hospitals as they are under the control of Director of Medical Education.

When asked about the development, an official of the NTRUHS admitted that it would be a burden on the university. Post state bifurcation, the income of NTRUHS came down as 45 per cent of medical colleges are located in Telangana. “At the same time there is no relief in expenditure as we are still burdened with the task of conducting tests for students for admissions in Telangana medical colleges.

This may go on for another three years until the students admitted in 2015 - 16 academic year completed their MBBS course,” they said. “We have plans to shift to bigger campus in Amaravati and have sent proposals to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) seeking 131 acres for NTRUHS. By spending Rs 167 crore on development of infrastructure in teaching medical hospitals, we will not have any money left for taking up further development activities of the university,” an official said. When contacted, Director of Medical Education Dr N Subba Rao said that they will act as per the government orders.

Figure It Out

Rs 400 crore reserve fund the university has 45 per cent of medical colleges are located in Telangana

131 acres being sought by varsity for Amaravati campus.