RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Strengthening its position as India’s largest and fastest growing low-cost air carrier, IndiGo on Tuesday expanded its regional network by commencing operations from Rajamahendravaram.

arrives at Rajamahendravaram airport

on Tuesday. Passengers alight

from the aircraft

IndiGo corporate communication director Ajay Sahai Jasra on Tuesday said the Rajamahendravaram Airport would now have two daily flights to Hyderabad and one to and from Bengaluru and Chennai.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa along with IndiGo customer service and operations control executive vice-president Sanjeev Ramdas flagged-off the Rajamahendravaram-Chennai flight from the airport.

IndiGo is the only airline that connects Rajamahendravaram with the three major metros of south India.

With over 1,000 daily flights connecting 49 destinations effective from January 20 this year, corporate and leisure travellers can experience IndiGo’s unmatchable on-time performance and hassle-free service.

The Home Minister congratulated IndiGo for connecting the town to several major cities.

“Earlier there were only two flights from here, now the number has risen to eight. I wish and hope that it will become 16 soon. We are thankful to farmers for their cooperation in acquiring land,” the Home Minister said.

MP M Muraliohan said increased connectivity would augur well for the town. “Now we request IndiGo to start operations to Tirupati and Shirdi as well,” he said.