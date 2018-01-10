VIJAYAWADA: Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has directed the officials to effectively implement jumbling system in intermediate practical examinations. Jumbling system should also be applied to deployment of the examiners, the minister said.

During a meeting with the Board of Intermediate Examination Secretary B Udaya Lakshmi and other officials, here on Tuesday, the minister suggested monitoring of the exams by installing CCTV cameras at the examination centres.

Stating that he will organise a meeting with managements of private and corporate colleges on January 20 to discuss the arrangements for practical examinations, he said he will also hold video conference with principals on January 23 in this regard. The minister said that a final decision on the exact location of the campus would be taken at the earliest.

While discussing the issue with Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Chancellor Prof D Raj Reddy and Vice Chancellor V Ramachandra Raju, the minister said that steps would be taken for appointing some of the faculty on permanent basis in IIITs.