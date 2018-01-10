HYDERABAD:Governor ESL Narasimhan, who is facing criticism from political leaders of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has said such issues (differences) are common in a family and will be sorted out within the family.

Narasimhan’s style of functioning came in for strong criticism from BJP leaders in AP and from Congress leaders in Telangana, and the most recent salvoes have come in from the Telangana Congress leaders who made caustic remarks against the governor for “being on the side of the ruling party”.

Asked about the criticism that he was acting in a unilateral manner, Narasimhan said, “We are all like a family. Sometimes, the younger ones will be angry with the elder persons of the family and it is common. Everything will be sorted within the family,’’ he said while speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Tuesday.

Narasimhan, who met prime minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Rajnath Singh and some other leaders, said he made suggestions to the Centre on improving the performance of the Raj Bhavan and also discussed ways of improving the green cover and cleanliness.

Apprising Modi of the current situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said both states were progressing with the construction of Kaleshwaram and Polavaram irrigation projects with the support of the Centre. TS was achieving good results with the supply of 24X7 power supply and purification of land records.

Narasimhan told Modi that there was no law and order problem in both the Telugu-speaking states. At a dinner hosted by the President in Hyderabad recently, both chief ministers agreed to resolve the disputes amicably, he said.

Earlier, Narasimhan had called on Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the political and administrative situation in both states. Speaking to reporters later, the governor said the majority of the pending issues between AP and TS were resolved.