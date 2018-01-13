VISAKHAPATNAM: Rear Admiral Amit Bose took over as the Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, from Rear Admiral Narayan Prasad during a formal ceremony at the Naval Dockyard on Friday. Bose was commissioned as an Electrical Officer on March 31, 1985, and holds a Masters Degree in Computer Science.

The Flag Officer has held a variety of key operational, staff and dockyard posts including the Commanding Officer of INS Tunir, Principal Director of Electrical Engineering at the Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy), Deputy General Manager (Weapons) at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, Deputy Director of Weapons Equipment at IHQ MoD (Navy) and the Commander Electrical of INS Tabar, the third of the Talwar-class frigate of the Indian Navy.

Bose is also a recipient of Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service.

Prior to the current appointment, the Flag Officer served as the Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology and Systems), New Delhi.

Rear Admiral Narayan Prasad who had been at the helm at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, for 18 months, is now taking over as the Assistant Chief of Materiel (Nuclear System Maintenance) in New Delhi.