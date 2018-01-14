ELURU: The Delhi Girls team won the team championship in the 63rd National School Games Badminton (Under-19) Championship here on Saturday. The National School Games Badminton Championships for boys and girls in under-19 category was held at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College here for three days. Teams from various states participated in the championships.

The Delhi girls bagged the first place in the badminton championship followed by Assam and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan teams. The Team Championship in boys category was won by Telangana state while Haryana was runner-up.

In Individual category M Tarun (Telangana) bagged the first place in the championship. Paras Mathur (Delhi) stood in second place and Geetham (Haryana) in third place. In Girls team, Namita Kulkarni (Delhi) won the first place, Nikhita (Haryana) and Aditi Varma (Madhya Pradesh) stood in second and third places respectively.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College here in the morning. Addressing the meeting, Sir CR Reddy Educational Institutions secretary NVK Durga Rao said that the educational institution provided all facilities to conduct the national level sports meet.

The college correspondent US Ramprasad said that the college would be ready to conduct the next year tournament also. Tournament organising secretary and Olympic Association district committee secretary Adireddy Satyanarayana announced that the under-14, 17, 19 year tournaments would be conducted in the college next year as well.