ELURU: Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju said the Centre was considering introducing seaplanes in indigenous river waters in the country.

Addressing a media conference at Undi village in West Godavari district on Saturday, the minister said there were several water sources in the country and already a trial run of seaplanes was done in the Arabian Sea. The planes would land in rivers with one-meter deep water and 300-meter length. According to the Minister, the planes are capable of landing both on runways or in water.

Since NDA government came to power, as many as 31 airports were added to the existing 75 in the country as part of UDAN scheme.

The Union minister said that the Centre was actively considering taking aviation facilities to the rural areas.

Replying to a question, the Civil Aviation Minister said that the establishment of an airport in Tadepalligudem was not feasible because of congestion which would not allow landing and takeoff of flights. “Some people can say airports can be established in any area.

However, there are rules and regulations for the landing of a flight. Tadepalligudem is congested one and it is not possible to establish an airport,” he stated.