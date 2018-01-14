ELURU: Defying the police crackdown and the chief minister’s order banning the bloodthirsty sport, Vempa village in Bhimavaram rural mandal in West Godavari district is readying a ground to hold a cockfight - only that they appealed for permission claiming they would be holding a kabaddi match.

The residents of Vempa arranged kabaddi grounds to conduct State-level kabaddi tournament in the village.

However, the kabaddi courts have been constructed in such a way that it would be conducive to conduct cockfights. On a tip-off, police and revenue department officials reached the village recently and checked the kabaddi courts covered with tarpaulins. With this, Narsapur Rural SI Subba Rao, along with his team, reached the village and set up a police picket as a precautionary measure.

“We will stop the cockfights if they are conducted here. If they conduct cockfights in the guise of tournament, the police won’t keep mum” the SI warned. He said that Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the village.