NELLORE: Four people died and two others were injured in a road mishap on NH-16 at NTR Nagar under Nellore Rural Police limits in the early hours of Sunday. According to police, M Narasamma (45), sarpanch of Venkanna Palle in TP Gudur mandal of Nellore district, was returning home along with five others in the car after the pilgrimage to Velankanni Matha Church in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, when the accident happened.

Around 5 am, the car in which Narasamma and others were travelling, rammed into a truck parked on the roadside. The entire front portion of the car was wrecked. Three people travelling in the car died on the spot, while the driver died on the way to the hospital. The other two, who were injured, were rushed to the local hospital first and after first aid, they were shifted to government hospital in Nellore city. Police suspect that the driver might not have observed the truck parked on the roadside due to dense fog in the morning. The deceased have been identified as M Narasamma (45), M Mallikarjuna (48), T Manjula (35) and driver Hafiz (35). Nellore rural police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Meanwhile, another road mishap occurred in the same locality few hours before the road mishap that claimed lives of Narasamma and others. A 24-year-old youth identified as Jafar, a resident of Zakir Hussain Nagar in the same locality, died and another person was injured. He later succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

A private travels bus with Karnataka registration number rammed the bike on which Jafar and his friend were travelling. When the locals, including the kin of the victims, mobbed the bus, the driver fled the spot abandoning the vehicle. A couple of passengers travelling in the bus were made to get down from the vehicle and the bus was torched. Nellore rural police registered a case and are investigating.

In another road mishap at Rapur in the district, one person died and four others were injured. The car they were travelling in flipped over when the driver lost control. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. Rapur police registered a case and are investigating.

Couple drown in Nellore tank

A couple, identified as Gandalla Venkata Ramanah (30) and G Dhanalakshmi (28), met a watery grave in Nellore tank, when they reportedly slipped into the tank while fishing on Sunday evening. The couple hail from Ogurupadu

village in Nellore rural mandal. Alerted by the locals, the police rushed to the spot and by employing swimmers, the bodies were fished out. A was registered.