VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) is coming up with startup-friendly initiatives that will give the budding entrepreneurs ‘master training’. The established business personalities from across the country are likely to provide the training. The society is aiming to foster at least 1000 successful startups by the end of 2019.

APIS, set up to provide guidance through incubation centres and to help in commercialisation of startup ideas through product development, market research and exposure, is inviting budding entrepreneurs so that they can kick-start their dream projects. As of now, with the help of the society over 80 companies had been established under the incubation centres in the State, in three phases in the year 2017.

As a new initiative, the society is now ready to train interested youths, who will come up with innovative startup ideas. The training will be given by the established startups from across the country. If a candidate has a great idea, bus doesn’t know how to proceed with it, then the society will make the candidate go through the basic skills training and then send him/her to the experts in the related field. The APIS management will also provide free office accommodation in the incubation centres to the budding entrepreneurs.

“We want to mark 2018 as the startup year. So we are trying our best to reach out to the youths and support them in every possible way. Our main aim is to make one entrepreneur in each family and make the State a startup hub. We have also strengthened the incubators that are working in the state and are conducting weekly workshops in all educational institutions to motivate the students,” said V Valli Kumari CEO, APIS.

The society has been leading three incubation centres at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Anantapur and an accelerator centre in Tirupati and providing most sophisticated office accommodation, with excellent facilities, to the young entrepreneurs for commercialisation of their ideas and plans. The society has been providing help, including technical, marketing and business-related strategies, to the young entrepreneurs by arranging interaction with the experts in the related fields. In fact, the state government had established the three incubators and the accelerator centre to provide plug-and-play facilities to the young entrepreneurs and called those startup villages. Later, the startup villages had been developed with more advanced facilities and handed over to the newly set up APIS.

