TIRUPATI: If things go as planned, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to make Chittoor a drought-free district. To eradicate drought like conditions, the State government is planning more and more development works in the district.

While leaving for Amaravati after Sankranti, the Chief Minister inaugurated a `5.5 crore 30-bed hospital-cum-social welfare centre along with three dialysis machines at Naravaripalli.He also formally inaugurated the four-lane road expansion works from Naravaripalli to Padiputla.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that Madanapalle will become a ‘Tomato hub’ which will intensify the farming activity. Setting up of processing units and cold storage plants is also part of the development plan. “Soon, a food processing unit will be started,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that the new TTD Trust Board would be constituted soon. A model hospital, which caters to nearly 60,000 people, will be attached to SVIMS. Airport works in Nellore will begin soon. The land acquisition for the port has been completed, he said.