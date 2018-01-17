TIRUPATI: Protection of indigenous cow and special focus on extinct cattle breeds is the primary aim of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, said Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal. The EO and other TTD officials participated in Gopuja at Sri Venkateswara Dairy Darm in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The EO told the media that Gosamrakshana Trust of TTD was established with a motto to protect desi breeds. “Today, we have nearly `100 crore in the trust in the form of donations. Every year as part of Hindu Dharma Prachara, we have been spending `8 crore on cow protection. We are giving financial aid to private dairy farms also,” Singhal said. The EO stated that as per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, they were also bringing awareness among dairy farmers on traditional organic farming methods. Donors are also keen to promote Gosamrakshana. On December 26, a donor donated `11.11 crore to SV Gosamrakshana Trust. The TTD is also framing guidelines to promote Gosamrakshana in a big way in future.

“We have asked agriculture and animal husbandry department officials to come up with concrete action plan for the protection of indigenous cow breeds, the EO said. Tirupati JEO P Bhaskar and Dairy Farm Director Harnath Reddy were also present.