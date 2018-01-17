VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MLA and the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to get appointments with the Union ministers even though the TDP is in alliance with the BJP.

In a press meet held in Hyderabad, Rajendranath Reddy said the TDP government has no achievements in the last four years. “Chandrababu Naidu’s image has hit a rock-bottom in the eyes of the Centre. That is why, despite being in coalition with the BJP-led NDA, he is unable to get appointments with the Union ministers,” he said.

“The CM says he made 30 trips to New Delhi. But what has he achieved? None of the issues in the AP Reorganisation Act has been addressed so far,” he said.The YSRC MLA said that all the TDP government achieved in its four years rule is erecting temporary structures in Amaravati.