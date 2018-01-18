NELLORE: The Manubolu police seized 270 bags of gutka worth Rs 1.08 crore, 7,600 grams of ganja and nabbed three persons. They recovered rs 4,420 and a mini-truck from their possession. The accused were identified as K Krishna (48), T Ashok (32) and M Chandraiah (59). Addressing mediapersons at Manubolu police station, Superintendent of Police PHD Ramakrishna said the police conducted vehicular checks on receiving information of illegal transportation of gutka and ganja on the national highway.

“Police identified that a mini-truck had been tried to escape from vehicular checks at Veerampalli crossroads on the national highway. With this, Gudur Rural Circle Inspector P Akkeswar Rao, along with his team, chased the truck and nabbed the trio. As many as 13,500 gutka packets were seized from the truck,” said SP Ramakrishna.

The accused had been transporting gutka packets and ganja to Rajahmundry, Tenali and Gannavaram from Chennai.“We are investigating the case and will nab another accused who is involved in illegal transportation of ganja and gutka from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh,” the SP said.