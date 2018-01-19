VIJAYAWADA: Air India Express on Friday started its direct flight services from Vijayawada to Mumbai at Gannavaram airport. The airlines' flights to Mumbai will be available thrice a week i.e. on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and will depart from Vijayawada at 10:30 am and arrive Mumbai at 12:10 pm on these days. From Mumbai, the airline will depart at 8 am and reach Vijayawada at 9.45 am.

Speaking at the inauguration, civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, “It is the happiest day to see the airport of our state and capital region is expanding its wings and soaring high. Soon we would initiate the international services too from Gannavaram airport. With all the teamwork we could make this airport, as the fastest growing one. We are also working on various reforms to increase the services and scheduled trips across the country.”

Air India already connects Vijayawada to Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru. With the new service, the city of Vijayawada is now connected to another metro in the country.

Air India has a fleet of 23 Boeing 737-800 NG aircrafts, six of which are brand new having joined the fleet recently. These new aircraft are equipped to carry more capacity and come with lighter seats and higher performance capabilities.