GUNTUR: Two persons allegedly raped a mentally challenged woman at Achampeta in Guntur district on Thursday. The accused lured the woman by offering her sweets. Later, they took her to a deserted place and raped her. According to Achampeta SI P Kiran, Kilaru Narasimha Rao and Bayyavarapu Narasaiah allegedly raped a mentally challenged woman at Achampeta. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Kilaru Narasimha and Bayyavarapu Narasaiah hail from Pedapalem village in Achampeta mandal.

