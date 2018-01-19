TTDP is already struggling to prove its existence in the State following the exit of its Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy.

HYDERABAD: In what could be an indication of further trouble in the TTDP, which is already struggling to prove its existence in the State following the exit of its Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy and some other senior leaders, former minister Mothkupally Narsimhulu has suggested to party chief and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu to merge the Telangana unit of the party with the ruling TRS.

“It is better to merge the party with TRS rather than let it die slowly,’’ he remarked.Speaking to mediapersons after paying homage to TDP founder NT Rama Rao at NTR Ghat here on Thursday, Narsimhulu said, “It is better that we do not take the insult of seeing the party die slowly.”

