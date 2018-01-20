VIJAYAWADA: The Government hospitals and the primary health centres in the city are facing acute shortage of vaccines, which are to be administered to the children, especially the newborns. Vaccines to immunise kids from killer diseases such as diarrhea, hepatitis are difficult to be found in government healthcare institutions. Hospital officials say that supply of the lifesaving vaccines has decreased. However, the vaccines are available in the private hospital, which are charging a hefty amount for those.

Within 45 days of childbirth, the baby should receive four basic vaccines, such as Rotavirus, to fight diarrhea, IPV and OPV to drive away polio and Pentavalent to thwart hepatitis and other killer infections. However, the vaccines - Rotavirus and IPV - are not easily available in the government hospitals of the city. As a result of this shortage the patients are forced to visit the hospitals over and over again.

While officials connected to drug supply say the shortage is persistent because there is no steady flow of supply of vaccines from central sources responsible to ensure the same, the vaccines are readily available in the private health care establishments, which are charging in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, taking it beyond the means of poor people, who generally visit the government hospitals and health care centres.

“We have come all the way from Nunna to the GGH Vijayawada, as our health centre does not have Rotavirus vaccine. Here the doctors are asking us to come after a week. In private hospitals they are charging Rs 3000 for the vaccine. I am a little scared to wait for a week and then come, as my baby is underweight,” said V Rani, a mother.

The hospital officials however, are pointing the finger at the parents, who they say are missing out on the schedule given to them for vaccination. “As there is a short supply we are asking the parents to come as per schedule,” said Narasimha Naik, RMO of GGH Vijayawada.

