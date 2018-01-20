ELURU: The villagers of G Kothapalli in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal have staged a road blockade on national highway with the body of a youth, who was murdered, on Thursday, demanding the arrest of culprits. It may be recalled here that Ganta Venkat Rao was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants at G Kothapalli village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal on Thursday. The body of the agriculture labourer was sent to Eluru government hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to the relatives.

The villagers blocked the national highway at G Kothapalli village demanding the arrest of the assailants.

Due to personal rivalry, a person from G Kothapalli village killed Venkat Rao, the victim’s family members alleged. Vehicles were stranded on the national highway for some time due to road blockade.