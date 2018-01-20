VIJAYAWADA: The two-day Collectors’ Conference concluded here with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewing the performance of various departments and taking stock of the law and order situation in the State.Reviewing the Housing Department’s progress, Naidu directed officials to ensure that 18 lakh houses meant for the poor are constructed and ready for occupation by next January. He said a whopping Rs 15,000 crore would be spent on the construction of the houses, 5 lakh of which will be built under the NTR Urban Housing Scheme. He asked officials concerned to sort out all issues pertaining to house site pattas (hereditary) at the earliest through special drives.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the Collectors’

Conference in Undavalli on Friday. Chief Secretary Dinesh

Kumar is also seen | Express

The Chief Minister asked the Civil Supplies Department to distribute new ration cards to identified beneficiaries. Officials brought to his notice that despite there being 1.45 crore ration card holders, Central subsidy on rice was being given to only 95.56 lakh persons. Officials were advised to educate people about digital lockers. Taking note of the health situation in the State, Naidu asked the Health Department to make sure that AP is free of all communicable diseases by next year. “You can use drones for the application of anti-malaria spray. Many more innovative preventive measures should be formulated based on data and understanding of the root causes of diseases,” he said.

Dialysis treatment should not be delayed and Rs 2,500 should be given to victims below poverty line per month, the Chief Minister said. Reviewing the Women and Child Welfare Department, he said: “I want problems such as anaemia, malnutrition and stunting to be wiped out in the next year.” The Social Welfare Department must act as a nodal agency for various government departments to ensure distribution of assets. The assets must also be managed and monitored on a regular basis, he instructed.

The CM directed officials to take care of all clearances required to develop tourism in districts. He asked officials to focus on methods to increase mass tourism and high-end tourism. Reviewing the law and order situation, the CM directed police to ensure that no criminal goes unpunished. He asked cops to use drones and surveillance cameras to bring down the crime rate by 50 per cent compared to last year. Officials have been asked to arrest crime against women.

New ration cards from March

House warming ceremony for 2.5 lakh houses (rural) and

10,000 houses (urban) in February first week

Distribution of new ration cards for 1.28 lakh beneficiaries to start from March

Aadhaar Facial Recognition proposed to be implemented from April to address technical difficulties in the

disbursement of ration

Facial recognition system being implemented on an experimental basis in 100 schools

An improvement of 2.68% in the health sector across all 13 districts, compared to the previous quarter

Drones for application of anti-malaria spray suggested

Tourist footfall - Chittoor stood first with 2,99,37,649 visitors followed by Krishna district with 1,80,01,400 and Srikakulam coming third with 1,04,01,267 visitors

Under the Digital Literacy Programme, 1 crore beneficiaries have been identified across the State