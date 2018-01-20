TIRUMALA: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar offered prayers at Venkateswara temple on Friday morning. He also participated in Swamivari Abhisheka Seva. After darshan, he was given Vedasirvachanam by the temple priests at Ranganayakula Mandapam. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal presented sesha vastram, teertha-prasadam and laminated photo of Lord Venkateswara to him. Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy, CVSO Ake Ravikrishna, Deputy EO Rama Rao and other officials were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now