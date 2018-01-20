NELLORE: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), along with the local police, has nabbed seven smugglers after conducting simultaneous raids in Marripadu, Duttalur and Venkatagiri in the district. About 45 red sanders logs (529 kg) worth `53 lakh and eight mobile phones were seized from them. The arrested included K Rajaiah (39), A Ravidas (37), P Chinna Mani (53), M Manoj Kumar (21), Rapur Rajesh (25), Vemula Vasu (42), and Dileep Kumar Jain (58).

Disclosing this to newsmen at Atmakur police station on Friday, OSD Crimes TP Vitaleswar said Ravidas of Maruthu Pandi, Chinna Mani of New Washermenpet, Manoj Kumar of Red Hills and Dileep Kumar Jain of Kondithope in Chennai were involved in smuggling of red sanders in Nellore district. Three local smugglers Rajaiah, Rajesh and Vasu extended support to the inter-state smugglers in transportation of red sanders. The smugglers attacked the task force and pelted stones at the personnel during the raids. But the task force repulsed the attack and nabbed the smugglers. The task force has seized red sanders logs weighing 1 tonne and arrested 22 inter-state and local smugglers in raids this year so far.

“We have registered six cases against the red sanders smugglers in the district. The assets of the smugglers will be attached. As a measure to curb the illegal activity, special counselling is being conducted for smugglers, woodcutters and workers. People can inform the police about smuggling of red sanders in their area through WhatsApp No: 9390777727,” the OSD said. Atmakur DSP Ramanjaneya Reddy, Venkatagiri SI K Kondapa Naidu, Duttalur SI N Srinivasa Rao and Marripadu SI Sheik Abdul Razak were also present at the news conference.