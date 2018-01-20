VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said he would not hesitate to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court if the Centre failed to provide necessary assistance to Andhra Pradesh.

He was responding to reports on Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar’s comment that the state did not require any “hand-holding” from the Centre and could bring projects to completion on its own. Immediately after the controversial remark, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had quipped that there was “no comparison between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh”. Naidu said he was deeply saddened by the remarks.

Addressing Collectors and other higher officials on the second day of the 15th Collectors’ Conference at his residence in Undavalli near here, he said there was no truth in KCR’s claim that Andhra rulers had destroyed Telangana.He added that if one observed the development in Hyderabad before and after 1995, they would realise the truth.Naidu explained that Andhra Pradesh required financial assistance as it lags behind other southern states in per capita income (PCI) as a result of “the most irrational and indiscriminate manner in which it was bifurcated”.