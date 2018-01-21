HYDERABAD: Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan, who recently hit the headlines by singing paeans to TS Chief Minister KCR's 24X7 power supply scheme to farmers and other initiatives, has decided to embark on his “political voyage” in the run-up to the next Assembly elections from the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple located in Karimnagar district.

“I have decided to start my non-stop political journey from Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple, which is a sacred place on the Telugu land. I am coming to people from this holy place to study and understand the problems being faced by them in the two Telugu-speaking States,” he announced through Twitter.

The film actor's decision to begin his yatra from Telangana soil instead of AP, where his party is expected to upset the political fortunes of the ruling TDP and main opposition YSR Congress has surprised many.