HYDERABAD: In a setback to MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga, the Secunderabad Court rejected his bail plea in the case registered by the Chilkalguda police on January 2 this year. Except Manda Krishna, the court granted bail to five others who were arrested in the same case.

On January 2, the MRPS leader threatened to go on an indefinite strike demanding SC category for Madigas despite the police not permitting him. At a meeting in the MRPS office at Parsigutta, he directed his followers to stage rasta rokos and storm into government offices. Police arrested Manda Krishna and picked up several MRPS workers.

