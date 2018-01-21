WARANGAL: Warangal (urban and rural) collector Amarpali Kata had to face an embarrassing situation on Saturday when a local court ordered her official car to be seized for not paying dues towards rent for the building that houses Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) office. However, the collector gave an undertaking to the court stating that she would pay `6.30 lakh to the building owner within a week.

The petitioner, M Krishna Reddy, who rented his building situated at Kishanpura to ICDS office in 2007, claimed that the department stopped paying rent between Nov 2008 to Dec 2009. Despite several reminders, the district administration failed to pay rent to him and he finally approached the court. Penalty

The rent amount during that period is about `3.30 lakh and another `3 lakh interest had been imposed as fine.