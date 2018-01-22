VIJAYAWADA: This year APSRTC, has bettered its earnings, by running special buses during the Sankranti festival, over what it did last year. The corporation has earned a revenue of Rs 12 crore against a set target of Rs 10 crore, thus surpassing their expectation. The corporation operated 4,375 special buses to various cities from Hyderabad and Vijayawada to provide hassle-free journey to passengers, in the run-up to the Sankranti festival, this year.

According to APSRTC officials, this year special buses were operated to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Nellore, Bengaluru, Chennai etc. for about a week - from Jannaury 9 to 13. “The corporation had set a revenue target of Rs 10 crore by operating special bus services during the Sankranti festival. However, this festive season the RTC benefited as majority of the passengers preferred the state-owned service provider over private bus operators, thereby fetching an additional revenue of Rs 2 crore for the corporation,” an official said.

In the corresponding period last year, demonetisation had dealt a big blow to the APSRTC, as the special buses operated during the festival failed to fetch much revenue for the cash-starved corporation. The corporation had faced a loss of Rs 5 crore, against the target of Rs 13 crore that it wanted to earn by running special buses. The neighbouring State Telangana however, fetched a revenue of Rs 12.50 crore by operating 4,000 special buses to tackle the festive rush between January 11 to 18.

The corporation however, had pressed into service additional buses to take care of the pressure of passengers returning after celebrating the festival. ‘’An unprecedented rush was witnessed between the city and Hyderabad, which reached a peak on Tuesday under pressure from Sankranti return traffic. The RTC pressed into service 140 additional services to Hyderabad alone, in addition to the regular 120 services,’’ said APSRTC Krishna regional manager PV Rama Rao.

The Director General of Police and APSRTC managing director M Malakondaiah conducted a review meeting with the officials recently and asked them to improve on the daily revenue generation in the corporation. During the meeting, officials submitted a powerpoint presentation regarding the financial status of the corporation till December 2017, a report on the condition of buses and measures being taken by the drivers in conserving fuel and preventing road accidents.

