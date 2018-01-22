VIJAYAWADA: South Indian State Government Doctors Association (SISGDA) demanded that both the State and the Central governments grant 50 percent reservation - in all India and State quotas in PG courses - for the government doctors, who are in service, in a meeting here in Vijayawada city.

The association held the meet with other south Indian states doctors to discuss the action plan. Following the meeting the doctors’ association said that they would wear black badges on January 25 and boycott service across South India on January 31 to press for their demand.

Addressing the gathering, Dr D Jayadheer coordinator of AP(SISGDA), said “Majority of the people depend on government hospitals and majority of the MBBS doctors are serving in Primary Health Care centres and other government institutions. Earlier before the NEET national pool, we used to get 30 percent of in-service quota, but now we would get only 15 percent. This affects the system, as no other MBBS doctor would come for govt service.”