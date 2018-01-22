TIRUPATIl: The district administration will set up ‘Mega Pasugrasa Kshetralu’ in Chittoor to produce 20,000 metric tonnes of silage to boost dairy farming. Silage will be supplied to farmers at `4 a kg. A target to produce 10,000 metric tonnes of silage initially has been set for Chittoor, which is a drought-prone district.

As part of the initiative, the Animal Husbandry Department will encourage entrepreneurs to set up fodder centres and cultivate maize. Setting up of silage production units is also part of the initiative. The Animal Husbandry Department will provide subsidy for setting up of silage production units based on their capacity. After production of silage, the entrepreneur will get `3.50 per kg from the department. The initiative is aimed at overcoming the shortage of fodder during dry spell and summer.

Nine farmers have already come forward to take up cultivation of fodder in 1,000 acres. Each Mega Pasugrasa Kshetram will be set up in an extent of 1,000 acres of land, said Joint Director of Animal Husbandry S Venkata Rao.

