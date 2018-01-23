GUNTUR: A farmer attempted to immolate himself at the Zilla Parishad Office in Guntur on Monday. M Siva Prassanna Babu, who was stopped by onlookers in the nick of time, had suffered a loss of `8 lakh after his crops failed for five consecutive years. The 30-year old from Bukkapuram attempted the extreme step at a Mee Kosam programme — weekly public grievance redressal effort — even as officials, including district Collector K Sasidhar, were looking into the complaints of the people.

Babu said he wanted to set up a dairy farm to clear his debts, but received no help despite making several rounds to government offices. The farmer who ran from pillar to post to get the paperwork done was at his wits’ end. “So, I submitted a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and he endorsed the letter directing officials’ concerned to sanction `25,000 and a loan for the dairy farm through AP Kapu Welfare and Developmental Corporation,” he said.

When Babu approached the department with the letter, officials allegedly ignored it and did not help him in any way. He submitted a representation during the Janmabhoomi programme but in vain. “Left with no other option, I decided to kill myself,” he said.