HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Ganga Rao will hear on Tuesday a suo moto PIL pertaining to students suicides in private corporate colleges and IIIT institutes in both AP and Telangana.The suo moto case was based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Dasari Emmanuel, co-convener of Lok Satta Agitation Society of Prakasam district, stating that about 10 students have committed suicide in the recent past in the above institutions. Though the governments have announced that a committee was constituted to look into such incidents, there was no evidence to show that a report has been submitted to the government, he pointed out.

Dasari, in his letter, stated that both the state governments have failed to take any steps to order an enquiry into the matter in view of the fact that these institutions belong to the close relatives of an AP minister. Besides, the Intermediate Board has already submitted a report stating that the colleges which have been running without permission from the government have to be closed which included Narayana and Sri Chaitanya colleges. He sought the court to order for a judicial enquiry on the above incidents and to register criminal cases against the college managements concerned.