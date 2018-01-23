GUNTUR: A man on Monday attacked his live-in partner with a knife and later, tried to kill himself by cutting off his left hand with the same knife. The Sattenapalli police admitted the duo to a government hospital in Guntur. According to Sattenapalli (Urban) CI R Suresh Babu, K Ramanjaneyulu and D Aruna were in a live-in relationship for five years and used to reside at Sivalayam Street in Sattenapalli. But for the past six months, she started living with another person at Piduguralla in Guntur district.

Meanwhile, Ramanjaneyulu asked Aruna to visit Sattenapalli to sort out their issues in the presence of elders. When the elders were trying to broker peace between the duo, irate Ramanjaneyulu attacked Aruna with a knife and later tried to kill himself by cutting off his hand. Aruna hails from Cherlapalli in Krishna district. She was already married but left her husband and started living with Ramanjaneyulu. Doctors said that the condition of the duo is stable.