VIJAYAWADA: The State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hitachi India Limited (HIL) on Tuesday to facilitate the development of the Hitachi MGRM Citizen Lifecycle E-Governance platform in AP.The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh in Davos.As per the MoU, HIL, which has 50 years of experience in Information Technology (IT), will introduce the Hitachi MGRM Citizen Lifecycle E-Governance platform in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will facilitate to provide necessary assistance for HIL’s entry to the markets in India, including providing necessary assistance in discussions with the Union Government of India.APEDB will facilitate HIL in setting up the Hitachi MGRM Citizen Lifecycle E-Governance platform and assist in obtaining necessary clearances from the departments concerned of the State government.

Naidu wishes son on B’day

“Blessings and wishes to Telugu youth icon and charismatic leader, Nara Lokesh, on his birthday. May you be blessed with greater strength and determination to serve the citizens of Andhra Pradesh,’’ Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted on the occasion of the birthday of his son and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.

Both the father and son, who are away in Davos, are busy holding a series of meetings on the sidelines of World Economic Forum for attracting investments to the State. While addressing the Business Breakfast Session ‘Industrial Corridors in India: Demand-led Planning and Financing’ on Tuesday, Panchayat Raj and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh would get two industrial corridors -- Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Bangalore-Chennai Industrial Corridor.

He spoke about development of industrial clusters for growth of electronics and solar energy sectors and mentioned that Anantapur is now a hub of industrial activity. “We are now working on linking rivers in order to provide water to all parts of the State,” Lokesh said. Water would be made available to Anantapur soon after Kia Motors came there.He said that Andhra Pradesh has created a positive environment for industrial development. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Manish Agarwal, Leader of Capital Projects & Infrastructure, PwC India, CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant were also present.