HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and to Narayana and Sri Chaitanya colleges to respond to a PIL pertaining to student suicides at private colleges in the recent past. “It is unfortunate that students have committed suicide. Parents, with an intention to fulfil their goals through their children, have been burdening them to devote long hours to studies. Children who aren’t capable to deal with the stress end up being depressed and anxious,” the bench observed.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Dasari Emmanuel, co-convener of Lok Satta Agitation Society of Prakasam district, stating that about 10 students had committed suicide in the recent past in the two private corporate colleges and IIIT institutions in both the Telugu states.

Dasari alleged that both the state governments were reluctant to take action as the institutions belonged to the close relatives of an Andhra Minister. The Intermediate Board concerned has already submitted a report stating that colleges which have been running without permission from the government —including Narayana and Sri Chaitanya colleges — must be closed.

He sought that the court order a judicial inquiry into the suicides and register criminal cases against the colleges. The bench has issued notices to chief secretaries of AP and Telangana, principal secretaries to Education and Home and authorities of the boards of intermediate education, directors of NIMS and SVIMS and directors of Narayana and Sri Chaitanya colleges.

V’wada youth ends life at SRM Chennai

A 21-year-old youth from Vijayawada pursuing mechanical engineering at SRM University in Chennai reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the college hostel building in the early hours of Tuesday. It is learnt that the youth, Sainath, was dejected over his poor performance in examinations.