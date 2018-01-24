HYDERABAD: Objecting to the way Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has been lauding the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the past few days, Congress Party on Tuesday slammed the Tollywood actor, saying the former was helping the ruling parties in both TS and AP in splitting the anti-establishment vote in the next polls.

The party alleged that Pawan had a tacit agreement with the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu-speaking States in order to help the ruling parties by dividing the anti-establishment vote in TS as well as AP in the next elections. “CM KCR is not allowing the leaders like TJAC chairman M Kodandaram, who were at the forefront of the statehood movement to tour across the State. MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga was not allowed to stage a dharna at his house,” Congress veterans said.