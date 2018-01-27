NALGONDA: TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded CBI enquiry into the murder of Congress leader B Srinivas. Reddy, along with CLP floor leader K Jana Reddy, Congress senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Shabbir Ali, CLP deputy floor leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other Congress leaders, met civic body chairperson B Lakshmi, wife of deceased Srinivas, and expressed their condolences on Friday.

Addressing the media persons after meeting the family members of the deceased Congress leader, Reddy alleged that Nakrekal MLA V Veeresham was responsible for the murder of Srinivas. Some of the ruling party leaders were encouraging criminals, he claimed.

The TPCC chief also expressed suspicion that some police officials were also involved in the murder.“Some persons had been threatening Srinivas from the last six months. He also approached Telangana Chief Minister K Chandhrashekar Rao for protection. However, the government failed to provide protection to Srinivas,” he said.