VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the State BJP leaders upping the ante against the State government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has maintained that he is strictly following the coalition dharma by not speaking against the saffron party.“As per the coalition dharma, I am strictly controlling the TDP leaders from criticising the BJP. When a leader from Tadepalligudem in West Godavari made some remarks against the BJP, I gave a strict warning to him. It is up to the saffron party leaders to decide whether they follow the same dharma or not while dealing with the TDP,” he said. “If they don’t want alliance, we will just say a Namaskar and will speak then,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday, the Chief Minister made a mockery of YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s readiness to sail with the BJP if the Centre accords Special Category Status (SCS) to AP. “Was it the first time he (Jagan) is saying so. He gave support to the BJP in both the President and Vice-President elections without any condition on SCS. He also announced the resignation of YSRC MPs for the cause. He is doing all this just to protect himself from the cases and portray himself as a fighter for the cause of SCS,’’ Naidu said.

Stating that he urged the Centre several times that all the illegal assets amassed by Jagan or anyone else should be recovered by the government and spent for public welfare, he said taking over the assets would be the real punishment.

It will send a strong message to those involving in corruption that they will have to lose all property once found in disproportionate assets case, he said. “As of now, those amassing wealth illegally are of the opinion that they can enjoy the money by spending some time in jail and that feeling should be eliminated by taking over the ill-gotten properties,’’ Naidu said.

Vizag Railway Zone

When asked about the agitations for Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, he said that he would welcome all those fighting for the cause sincerely. But, will not spare those hitting roads for political benefits and asserted that he is not comprising with the Centre on any issue. It is the responsibility of the Centre to give hand holding to the State, which suffered damage due to the unscientific bifurcation. “It is our right to get the required support from the Centre,” he said.When asked on the demand for separate Governor to the State, he said it is not fair to comment on a person holding a honourable post.

BJP leaders hit back

BJP Women Morcha leader and former Union minister D Purandesari, while responding to the statement made by the Chief Minister regarding the alliance between TDP and BJP, said that it is better for Naidu to spell out his stance clear whether he wants to sail with the BJP or not.When contact by TNIE, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju alleged that the BJP was following the coalition dharma even when the TDP had violated the same on several occasions. He sought to know whether the Chief Minister himself announcing to knock the court, blaming the Centre on Polavaram issue, is coming under coalition dharma or not.Stating that the BJP will never say that there will be no alliance with the TDP and they have to take a decision, he said and suggested the Chief Minister to withdraw the statement.