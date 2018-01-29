VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Monday morning raided houses and properties of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) additional chief urban planner Pasuparthi Pradeepkumar here and a few other places in Andhra Pradesh on the charges of acquiring assets and properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to officials from ACB, raids are being conducted at 12 places including six places in Visakhapatnam. The six places include Pradeepkumar residence at Daspalla hills, VUDA office at Siripuram, friend's house and elder son's house. Other places include his father's residence at Ananthapur, relative's houses at Hyderabad, Ongole and few other places.

ACB officials reportedly seized valuable properties and documents during the raids, which are estimated to have a value of several crores. It was learned that Pradeep Kumar started his career as a small employee in 1984 and rose to a senior position. He has two sons, who are businessmen.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-ACB) Visakhapatnam K Ramakrishna Prasad said that the officer has amassed wealth not only in Visakhapatnam, even in Ananthapur, Ongole, Hyderabad, Vijayawada. More details would be ascertained by the evening.