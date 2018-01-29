KAKINADA: Students of JNTU Kakinada on Sunday staged a demonstration in front of the campus demanding the dismissal of Prof K Babulu who has been accused of sexual harassment.

When the efforts of police to convince the students to withdraw the protest failed, University registrar Subba Rao and rector Purnanandam tried their hand at pacifying them, but they failed too.

JNTU-K vice-chancellor Prof VVS Kumar too tried to calm the students down, but they wouldn’t budge until the “person guilty of sexual harassment” was allowed to continue working in the University.

The vice-chancellor said he would initiate action against the professor if he was found guilty by the committee inquiring into the issue.

Though not satisfied with his explanation, the students withdrew their protest after he said that professor Babulu would be removed from the post graduate programme and the ongoing internal exams would be postponed.

Twenty M.Tech students said the professor misbehaving with them. They alleged that he conducted viva in his cabin and touched students inappropriately.