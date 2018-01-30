VISAKHAPATNAM: A ‘rowdy-sheeter’ was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Morammagedda area near Terracota layout at Sabbavaram Police station limits on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kona Chandrasekhar (29), a resident of Pendurthi area.

Chandrasekhar had been lodged in jail with regard to a case registered against him and was released on bail two days ago. Nearly 15 cases were registered against him at Pendurthi and Parawada police station limits, claimed sources.

Chandrasekhar had gone to a party near Morammagedda area on Monday night and he was found dead lying in a pool of blood by a few residents on Tuesday morning.

Cops were immediately alerted and they reached the spot with the dog squad. The murder is suspected to be an outcome of fallout between gangs.

Body has been sent to postmortem and a case is yet to be registered.