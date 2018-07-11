Home States Andhra Pradesh

No Telugu board? Your shop could be fined Rs 50,000 in Andhra Pradesh

Government department heads must use Telugu while corresponding with other departments, to avoid being fined up to Rs 5,000.

Published: 11th July 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2018 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hereafter, if commercial establishments in the State do not display signboards in Telugu, they can be fined up to Rs 50,000. If the offence is repeated, the owner or management heads of the establishment will be put behind bars for three months. If the head of any government department or agency fails to adhere to the norms, he or she will be fined up to Rs 10,000.

The State released a government order to this effect on Tuesday and entrusted the Telugu Language Development Authority with the responsibility of implementing the GO.

Government department heads must use Telugu while corresponding with other departments, to avoid being fined up to Rs 5,000. Not using Telugu as an official language will lead to a fine of the same amount and any public servant who does not use Telugu while interacting with the masses will be fined Rs 10,000.
Educational institutions not implementing Telugu syllabus or Telugu as a medium of instruction as prescribed by the government can be charged up to Rs 50,000. The heads of the bodies can be imprisoned for a period of not more than six months.

The TDP government has decided to set up a Telugu language development fund with a seed capital of Rs 25 crore. A specified percentage of tax collections may be allotted for the fund. The Telugu Language Development Authority will have a chairman, secretaries dealing with the general administration, law, labour, culture and tourism and education departments.

It will have up to four experts having special knowledge or practical experience in the fields of Telugu literature, administration and law as members. The authority is tasked with preparing projects for the development of the language and obtaining the government’s approval with or without modification every year. It has to identify the hurdles in the implementation of Telugu as the official language and take necessary measures to solve them, including the conversion of all registers and publications into Telugu in all public offices. It will also coordinate with the High Court and other courts in the State to deliver their judgments in Telugu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh show Telugu signboards Telugu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp