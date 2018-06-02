Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM’s residence in Amaravati built in violation of green norms, says Pawan Kalyan

Referring to TDP people’s charge that Pawan was a novice in politics, he said the experience was not a matter if one was intent on serving the people.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan waving to crowds during his Porata Yatra at Saluru in Vizianagaram district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was creating confusion among the people with his ambiguous statements on issues like special category status. He his stand on the SCS 36 times till now, Pawan alleged on the second day of his Porata Yatra in Vizianagaram district.

Pawan visited Salur and Gajapathinagaram where he conducted Nirasana Kavatus.
Addressing a gathering after the parade, he said,  “The Chief Minister has given priority to the development of the TDP family rather than the most backward areas like Uttarandhra and tribal areas.” Despite having 5,000 tanks in the district, Vizianagaram district experiences water crisis in summer which shows the negligence of the government, he added.

Despite having four decades of experience, the CM could not see the plight of Uddanam kidney victims for the last 20 years, he said and added that more than 25,000 people depend on automobile sector in Saluru mandal.

He also advised the government to set up a driving school for heavy vehicles at Saluru. Tribal people were being exploited since there was rampant illegal bauxite mining, Pawan Kalyan said.
The TDP people were even trying to reap benefit from sanitary napkins under the Nestham programme which was designed for adolescent school-going girls. Though three jute mills were shut down in the district, the government turned a blind eye, Pawan Kalyan said.  

Pawan alleged a `300-crore scam in the construction of individual sanitary latrines (ISL) in the district.
He also alleged that the residence of the CM  in Amaravati was built in violation of environment norms.
He called upon the Jana Sena workers to visit the rural and tribal areas to bring issues into limelight.

