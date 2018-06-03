AP signs MoU with UN body

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sustainable India Finance Facility (SIFF) of United Nations Environment Programme to promote awareness of natural farming among farmers in the State during the last session of the two-day Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) at Nambur in Guntur district on Saturday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the State would be turned into quality natural food producer in the world by bringing down use of chemicals, urea and other fertilizers. Stating that AP has already emerged the top State in technology, Naidu said his government is now focusing on ZBNF to occupy the first position in the country by 2024. He said the State government had announced 2018 as ZBNF Year.