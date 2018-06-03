Siblings drown in village pond

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, two brothers drowned in a pond at Mandepudi village in old Amaravati of Guntur district on Saturday.

According to sources, brothers Vajraneni Sai Ram (14) and Vajraneni Vignesh (12) ventured into a village pond for a swim but they were caught in the strong current and drowned. According to locals, the duo along with their friends ventured into the pond.

When Vignesh slipped into the pond, his brother Sai Ram tried to save him, but he too drowned in the process. The locals fished out their bodies from the pond.